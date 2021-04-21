A Victoria County Jail inmate who was in critical condition for more than a month died in a Houston hospital, authorities said Tuesday.
Zachariah Sheehan, 24, of Victoria, had remained in critical condition in a Houston hospital since a suicide attempt on March 18 while in custody at the jail.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the state commission that oversees and provides guidance to county jails, was notified soon after sheriff's officials were made aware of the death around 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin, Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement offices are responsible for notifying the jail commission within 24 hours of an inmate’s death. After notification, the death is investigated by another law enforcement entity, such as the Texas Rangers, as long as no conflicts of interest exist, according to guidance from the jail commission.
Franklin said the Rangers were notified soon after officials were made aware of the death. Franklin declined to answer further questions about the incident, including if Sheehan was considered high-risk or on any increased surveillance by jail officials, because of the ongoing investigation.
"I’m not able to provide any details about surveillance or special custody status due to the ongoing investigation," Franklin wrote in an email responding to questions from the Advocate.
Members of Sheehan's family could not be reached Wednesday for comment. A GoFundMe fundraiser, created by Sheehan's brother, is collecting funds to help cover funeral costs.
Sheehan was arrested and placed in jail on an evading arrest or detention charge, Class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 24. The case was dismissed on March 19, the day after he attempted suicide, according to court records.
Next, an outside agency, the Rangers, in this case, is tasked with determining whether there was any criminal wrongdoing in the in-custody death, and the jail commission inspectors will determine whether there were any violation of administrative rules.
