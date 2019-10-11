A 54-year-old Victoria man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, powder and crack cocaine and marijuana.
The Victoria Police Department's special crimes unit responded to a home in the 500 block of Neu Road to execute an arrest warrant on the suspect, George Garza. The police department was partnering with the Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.
Officials found probable cause for a search warrant while they were executing the arrest warrant for Garza. After obtaining the search warrant, they found 1,382 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of powder cocaine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, and 3.61 pounds of marijuana, according to department news release.
Garza was placed in federal custody, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.