A Victoria man was arrested Thursday as the suspect in an aggravated robbery of a McDonald's in the 3200 block of South Laurent Street.
Victoria police responded to the robbery Jan. 18, about 6:30 a.m., where the subject left the location with an undisclosed amount of money.
With the help of tips from Victoria Crime Stoppers and information from the initial scene, Victoria police identified 30-year-old Keondrae Devon Long as the suspect and arrested him on two warrants on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
Long was arrested about 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Colorado Street by Victoria police and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.
He remained in custody of the Victoria County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
A real genius !
