Victoria police arrested 40-year-old Ruben Baldez, of Victoria, on Friday in connection with the Dec. 17 fatal hit and run incident on Dairy Road.
He was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants charging him with accident involving serious injury or death and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Victoria Police Department.
Baldez remains in custody at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Jail, according to the news release.
On Dec. 17, at about 1:39 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 5800 block of Dairy Road in reference to an injured person partially in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found a woman wearing blue jean shorts, a pink jacket and a second gray jacket with apparent serious injuries.
Victoria Fire Department’s EMS took the woman, identified as Danielle Urias, 33, of Victoria, to DeTar Hospital, where she later died from the injuries.
A couple weeks later police released photos from nearby security camera showing a vehicle in the area about the time Urias was injured.
