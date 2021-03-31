Victoria police arrested Armando Trevino, 49, of Victoria, on warrants charging him with sexual assault and other crimes Friday at about 6:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Police arrested Trevino in the 2900 block of N. Navarro St. for the charges of indecent assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault and retaliation.
Trevino was taken to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Victoria police at 361-485-3744.
