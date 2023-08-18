Victoria man arrested on assault charge

A 22-year-old Victoria man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member, according to Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
He was arrested about 11:54 p.m. and was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
He was released as of Friday, according to county jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA —A 45-year-old Universal City man by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance fewer than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Edna woman by deputies Aug. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.