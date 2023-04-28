Police arrested a Victoria man Thursday on a child sex abuse warrant.
John Arturo Gonzales, 61, was arrested about 10 a.m., according to Victoria County Jail records.
Gonzales is charged with continual sexual abuse of a child victim younger than 14.
He no longer remained in the Victoria County Jail as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies April 27 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging her in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Louise man by officers April 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 27 on warrants charging her with violation of parole and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to impair an investigation by giving false information and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon case.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 28 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.