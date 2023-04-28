Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.