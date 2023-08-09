Victoria man arrested on drug charge

A 33-year-old Victoria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams but less than 200 grams, according to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Alexander Quirino was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and a unknown Class C misdemeanor.
Quirino was arrested about 1:33 a.m. and was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
He remained jailed as of Wednesday, held with bail set at $50,350, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging her with the sale of alcohol to minors.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging her with credit or debit card abuse.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging her with harassment.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with theft of property over $2,500 but less than $30,000.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and interfering with public duties.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and tampering with evidence.