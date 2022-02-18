ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawfully carrying a weapon, on a Goliad County warrant charging surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case. Later the same day, he was arrested by deputies on a warrant charging surety off bond in a theft of property between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and felony escape while arrested or confined.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Goliad man by deputies Feb. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Fannin man by deputies Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA —A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault to a family or household member with previous conviction and stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Cuero man by deputies on a Bastrop County warrant charging him with violation of bond or protective order more than 2 times in 12 months.
- VICTORIA —A 31-year-old LaMarque man by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-oldVictoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Victoria man arrested on drug, weapons, theft charges
- Advocate Staff Report
