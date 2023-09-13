A 23-year-old Victoria man was arrested Wednesday on a Refugio County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph Ruben Ramirez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in the correction facility.
Ramirez was arrested at about 3:32 a.m. and was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
He was being held on no bond, according to the county jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 12 on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA —A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on a San Patricio warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief case.
VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 12 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Houston man by deputies Sept. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.