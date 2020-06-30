Authorities have arrested a Victoria man on child pornography charges after a joint investigation by federal and local agencies.
Matthew Kasper, 23, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations officials as he left a home in the 400 block of Charleston Drive in Victoria, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Authorities made that arrest after obtaining a federal arrest warrant charging him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
Often, federal charges, rather than state charges, are handed down when the amount of child pornography possessed is large, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez, who added he was unsure how much pornography was involved in Kasper's case.
After his arrest, Kasper was booked into the DeWitt County Jail because the Victoria County Jail at the time lacked sufficient space for a federal inmate, Hernandez said.
Kasper's mugshot was unavailable Tuesday.
According to a public records, Kasper has no criminal history.
Kasper's arrest was preceded by a investigation conducted by the Victoria Police Department, U.S. Marshals and the Homeland Security Investigations Victoria division.
That investigation began "earlier this year" after investigators received "information" about Kasper, according to the news release.
It's unclear what the information was or how it was obtained.
In 2019, U.S. Marshals-led task forces arrested 86,703 state or local fugitives and cleared about 101,000 federal, state and local felony warrants.
