A Victoria man remained in jail Thursday after he was arrested on child pornography charges, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.
Riley McCaskill, 23, was arrested as he left his home in the 100 block of Andrew Drive on Monday, according to a news release issued Thursday.
An investigation began during the summer of 2020 after the Texas Attorney General’s Office received a tip that McCaskill was soliciting pornographic photos from outside the state, said Max Hernandez, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Victoria.
McCaskill was booked into the DeWitt County Jail on a federal arrest warrant charging him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography, according to the news release.
Federal charges, rather than state charges, sometimes are handed down when the amount of child pornography possessed is large.
Hernandez was unsure of the amount pornography McCaskill was accused of possessing. Because McCaskill is accused of soliciting photos from outside the state, he was charged with federal crimes.
According to a public records, McCaskill has no criminal history.
