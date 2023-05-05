Police arrested a Victoria man on stalking and vandalism charges on Thursday.
The 42-year-old man was arrested at 4:06 p.m., according to Victoria County Jail records.
The man was arrested on warrants charging him with stalking and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers May 4 on suspicion of criminal trespass, resisting search, arrest or transport and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 4 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Houston man by deputies May 4 on a bench warrant charging and warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property $30,000-$150,000 and violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on a Harris County warrant charging her with theft of property $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 4 on a Bee County warrant charging her with fleeing a police officer.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a vehicle case.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 4 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old man by deputies May 5 on a bench warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 5 on warrants charging her with assault causing bodily injury and violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 5 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers May 5 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him in a failure to identify by intentionally giving false information case and warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 5 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.