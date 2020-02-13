Victoria County Sheriff arrested a 41-year-old Victoria man after receiving a report Wednesday about a stolen pickup.
The truck was taken from the 900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 236, according to a department press release.
Deputies arrested Van Buren Duval on charges on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, bail jumping and two counts of failure to identify as a fugitive.
As the truck was stolen, the driver stuck another vehicle and later a fence, officials said. They located the driver in the woods, who is also suspected of lying about his identity.
The truck was located by a deputy on Old Goliad Road. A K-9 unit was sent to track the suspect. Duval is being held in the Victoria County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.
