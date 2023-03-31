Victoria police arrested a man in the 300 block of Crestview Drive on suspicion of stealing a vehicle Thursday.
Victoria resident Matthew Dane Johnson, 35, was found in possession of a 2021 Nissan Versa, which was previously reported stolen in Victoria, Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesperson, said.
Johnson was arrested about 2:30 p.m., Brogger said.
The retail price for a 2021 Nissan Versa ranges from $14,930-19,265, according to Kelley Blue Book.
The crime was a theft of property $2,500-30,000, according to police. The crime is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Johnson was still in the Victoria County Jail, as of Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.
His bond was set at $10,000.