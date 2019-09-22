A Victoria resident, Henry Deleon, is dead after a stabbing Saturday evening.
The Victoria Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sgt. Robert Swanson, with the police department, said Deleon was transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro, where he died.
The stabbing occurred outside a residence in the 1000 block of Goldman St., where Sgt. Swanson said a physical altercation began and escalated. He said there were reports of other minor injuries.
Sgt. Swanson said the stabbing remains under investigation and he could not name any suspects in the case.
