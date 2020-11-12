A Victoria man died after a white-tailed deer struck his motorcycle on Thursday morning.
David Lynn Weaver, 62, was driving south on U.S. 77 near Old Goliad Road when the incident occurred, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The deer attempted to run across the roadway from the east and struck the left side of Weaver's motorcycle, causing him to lose control, San Miguel said.
Weaver, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled down the shoulder of the road, San Miguel said. His motorcycle, a 2013 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail, slid 120 yards across the center divider of the road before coming to rest.
Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene by Victoria County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace John Miller at 7:07 a.m., San Miguel said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, he said.
