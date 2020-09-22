A Victoria man died from injuries suffered in a rollover crash Monday afternoon.
Brian Stephen Mills, 46, was pronounced dead at 7:02 p.m. Monday by the emergency room doctor at Citizens Medical Center, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday.
About 2:30 p.m. Monday, Mills’ white 2008 Ford F-250 pickup lost control on Salem Road for an undetermined reason, crashed through a fence and flipped multiple times, San Miguel said.
Mills was ejected from his pickup while the vehicle was rolling. Mills was not wearing a seat belt, San Miguel said.
The speed limit on that portion of the road is 45 mph, and San Miguel said troopers suspect Mills was exceeding that limit at the time of the crash.
Several traffic fatalities have occurred in the Victoria area in recent weeks, including another rollover crash Sept. 15 that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured a 1-year-old boy, neither of whom were strapped into child safety seats. Their mother was also injured.
Monday’s crash is still under investigation by DPS, San Miguel said.
