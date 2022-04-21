A Victoria man has been sentenced to prison for continually sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.
Luis Caballero, 51, was sentenced by a jury Wednesday to 40 years in prison, according to a Victoria County District Attorney's Office news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Evidence presented in the case showed that Caballero repeatedly sexually abused the child over a four-month period in 2018 when he was her babysitter.
Caballero will not be eligible for parole and will be required to serve his sentence "day for day."
Caballero initially was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Prosecutors abandoned the aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child charges.
Chief Felony Assistant District Attorney Jordan G. Fries and Assistant District Attorney Zachary A. Miles prosecuted the case. District Judge Eli Garza presided.
