After a day of testimony and deliberation, jurors decided a Victoria man should go to prison for attacking a sheriff's deputy.
Jeremy Callen Sheehan, 24, received two sentences Tuesday night – five years in prison and two years in state jail, according to Victoria County District Clerk records.
The sentences will run at the same time.
Jurors spent about 30 minutes deliberating the sentences, returning it after finding Sheehan guilty earlier that day.
During the trial's single day of testimony, the prosecution's witnesses testified that Sheehan had broken into a Placedo water board trailer in May 2018 and struggled with a deputy who was investigating the burglary.
Sheehan was also accused of reaching for the deputy's gun and Taser.
Jurors found Sheehan guilty of assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony, and one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony.
They found him not guilty of attempting to take a weapon, the deputy's Taser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.