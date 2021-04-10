A two-vehicle highway crash killed a Victoria man Saturday morning.
Matthew Kincaid Enax, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rodney Durham. Enax was killed, probably on impact, when his Mazda sedan crashed into “belly dump” tractor-trailer used to haul gravel or sand, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. on SH 185 about a mile south of Victoria city limits in Victoria County.
Enax was behind the tractor-trailer and crashed into its rear when the southbound tractor-trailer slowed for a right turn onto Rupley Lake Road, San Miguel said. Enax’s Mazda sedan was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” and there was no sign that the car had attempted to brake, he said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ruben Rodriguez, of Edinburg, was uninjured.
The impact caused serious damage to Enax’s sedan, which was stuck under the rear of the hauled trailer after the crash, San Miguel said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
