Victoria man pleads guilty to aggrivated assault
VICTORIA – Daniel Garcia, 33, was sentenced June 1 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was sentenced to five years in state prison, according to court records.
Bed frame stolen from outside Victoria home
VICTORIA – A thief stole a package from outside the front door of a Victoria home, according to a Victoria police report.
The package contained a bed frame, according to the report.
The theft was reported June 1 in the 5300 block of North John Stockbauer Drive.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 1 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 1 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 1 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Edna man by officers June 1 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of controlled substance, the manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
