A Victoria man continued to recover Tuesday from severe injuries suffered when a train collided with his SUV days ago.
Raymon Puente Lancon, 51, remained at San Antonio Military Medical Center after undergoing surgeries, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lancon was listed there in fair condition, a hospital spokesman said.
Friday night, a train struck Lancon’s SUV after he failed to yield at a crossing, which had no crossing arms, near Huntington Drive and Houston Highway just east of Victoria.
The impact spun the man’s SUV, pushing the vehicle into a grassy area near the tracks.
Lancon was taken in critical condition to Citizens Medical Center before being flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
According to court records, Lancon was ticketed Friday for driving with an expired license and failure to stop for an approaching train.
He also had two driving while intoxicated convictions in 1992 and 2005.
The investigation into the crash continues, San Miguel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.