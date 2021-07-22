A Victoria man was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a jury after receiving his seventh Texas felony conviction.
Kervin Bryant, 44, was convicted of possessing 30 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony, according to a press release from Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson's office.
The case was prosecuted by assistant criminal district attorneys Jordan Fries and Andrea Harvey. Bryant was represented by attorneys Charles NeSmith and Robert Williams.
Bryant had previously been convicted on six total violations including unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to appear, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest over a nearly 20-year period, according to court records.
