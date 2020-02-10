A Victoria man pleaded guilty Monday to felony intoxication assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Alexander Scott DeLeon, 31, was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to a Victoria County District Attorney's Office news release.
He had been scheduled for trial Monday.
The crime is a third-degree felony punishable with between two and 10 years in prison.
About 11 a.m. March 26, 2018, Deleon drove his black Dodge Ram pickup into oncoming traffic at Spring Creek Road and North Main Street.
DeLeon's truck then struck a SUV carrying Rosita Balli, 57, of Victoria.
Balli had to be removed by firefighters from her vehicle and suffered injuries to her leg, ankle, foot, hand and abdomen.
DeLeon, who had worked a night shift the night before, had a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit.
In 2011, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Victoria County.
Former Victoria County district attorney Stephen Tyler represented DeLeon.
