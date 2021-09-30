A Victoria man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to child sex crimes that spanned at least a year and a half.
Emelio David Morin, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after taking a plea deal for the offenses. He was also fined of $3,350 by the court, according to court records.
A Victoria County grand jury in June indicted Morin on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and sexual assault of a child.
The indictment accused Morin of committing two or more acts of sexual abuse to a child or children from Sept 1, 2016 — March 1, 2018 and Sept. 1, 2016 — Dec. 1, 2017, respectively.
Morin pleaded guilty to the two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, which are first degree felonies punishable by 5 — 99 years in prison.
The third charge, a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child from 2017, was abandoned as part of the deal, according to court records.
Morin retained defense attorney Brett Dornberg for the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.