A 39-year-old Victoria man and a 40-year-old Victoria woman were arrested on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon Wednesday, according to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Both were also charged with possession of marijuana. They were arrested at 10:49 a.m.
They were booked into the county jail and have since been released on bond, according to county jail reports.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Palacios man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault case.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a fraud case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.