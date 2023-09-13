From humble beginnings as a clerk in 1999, Eline Moya has worked her way up through the ranks to become the first female deputy chief in the history of the Victoria Police Department.
"I just feel very honored," Moya said as she reflected on her promotion to the second in command in the department. "I think this is a big responsibility."
After almost 25 years of law enforcement service, Moya looks back on her career and the experiences that has led her to this point.
Moya's journey began in 1978 when she was a 6-year-old child witnessing someone trying to break into her family's home.
"There was a knock at the door eventually and all I remember seeing was the leg of a male officer talking to my mom and asking if everything was all right," Moya said as she reflected on the stormy night in Victoria years ago.
Moya said she remembered how the officer gave her mother comfort and reassurance that things will be fine.
Now years later, she wants to continue the role of the community's protector for women in her hometown.
"That makes me feel good that it's in the same city where I grew up as a small child who relied on police service and interaction. I just wanna be able to continue that and even grow and do more of that by representing the females and representing my community."
Moya began her career with the Victoria Police Department as a records clerk in 1999.
In a short time at the job, she grew compelled to do more than just paper work.
"I would read all the offenses that would come across my desk and I felt compassion for the victims when they had to talk about the crimes that the officers were writing up," she said. "Those would really pull on my heart strings."
After attending classes at the Victoria Police Academy for about a year, she graduated from the school and became a patrol officer in 2000.
For the first 16 weeks as a patrol officer, she was paired with a training officer who taught her how to be on patrol.
The trainers let up their presence around her gradually, allowing her to patrol the town on her own.
"Once I got out of my own in the fall of 2000, I was assigned to a zone," she said. "I got to work the north and south side of the town. I got to see the different levels of calls that we would go to."
In 2005, Moya became a training officer unit where she conducted in-house training and recruitment for the department.
Lt. Daniel Torres was trained by Moya when he was new to the department. Torres, who has worked with her since 2005, said her training has helped him become the officer that he is today.
"It's been a great experience working with her," Torres said when asked about her. "She's a great mentor. I learned a lot from her, especially with character, listening and how you communicate with each other."
Three years later, Moya took another career leap when she was promoted to sergeant.
"I put in for the first time to promote to sergeant, which was a big process," she said. There was about 13 senior officers that put in for sergeant and they were only hiring three and I was one of the three that was able to get promoted.
She held the position for two years where she lead a patrol division unit of about 14 officers.
Her next promotion came in 2010 when she was a special assignment sergeant in the criminal investigations unit and the public information officer dealing with the media and internal affairs.
Moya continued her climb up the department ranks by becoming the first Hispanic female to make the rank of lieutenant in 2014.
In 2018, she attended the FBI National Academy program at the headquarters in Quantico, Virginia. The program lasted 16 weeks where she was one of 230 graduates of selected officers from around the world. Although the physical and mental tests were grueling, she said it was a great experience and she pushed herself to be an example for her family.
"I wanted to make my parents proud," she said. "I wanted to make my husband proud. I definitely want my children to see that their mom has overcame obstacles."
After her return from Virginia, she was promoted to captain in 2019. She worked in that role for the next four years until she became the interim deputy chief in January.
With the retirement of deputy chief Mark Jameson, Police Chief Chuck Young decided to appoint Moya as his full time deputy chief in August at a promotion ceremony.
"In golf, she's the right club for the shot," Young said when asked about Moya's new position. "She's the right person for the job."
Going forward, Moya wants to continue make an impact on the community and is ready to take on the challenge of her new position.
"I'm excited about this new role that I'm in," she said. "I'm excited to work for Chief Young and all the things that he brings moving forward with some great partnerships and ideas."