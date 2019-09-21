Most afternoons after school gets out, Linda Vandale leads a line of children through her neighborhood, wielding a stop sign in hand.
That’s because the otherwise sleepy stretch of Loma Vista Avenue in Victoria is routinely invaded by dangerous mechanical intruders.
“People just fly through here,” said Vandale, 63, moments before an SUV roared down the residential roadway well in excess of the 30 mph speed limit.
Months after two of Vandale’s admittedly large family of 24 grandchildren began attending nearby Crain Elementary School in 2019, Vandale decided she had had enough.
She decided to begin escorting those kids to and from school to ensure their safety.
Some days, she also leads a small herd of neighborhood kids as well as some friendly pets who tag along, guiding them with the small stop sign she won at a storage unit auction.
Her neighbors are grateful. After all, many said, there’s something about the avenue that runs by their homes that seems to encourage bad driving.
“She is a protective grandma doing the best she can,” said Loma Vista resident Kenneth Ray Garcia, 56.
“I don’t understand how they can go this fast,” said Vandale’s neighbor, Lindsey Hockenberry, 36. “This is a neighborhood.”
Developed decades ago as a thoroughfare encircling a planned neighborhood that eventually grew past its boundaries, East Loma Vista Avenue from North Ben Jordan to North Laurent streets now looks a little different, said Ken Gill, city engineer of Victoria.
Its wider roadway and complete lack of stop signs was designed to get drivers from A to B faster than the narrower adjacent residential streets, he said.
While Vandale and others on the avenue said they have explained the problem to city officials, they said they don’t understand why the speeding problem remains.
Many saw the solution as simple: Install stop signs to stall speeders.
“It’s not that hard to put a stop sign in,” Hockenberry said. “You can see the problem.”
But it’s not that simple, Gill said.
“Yield or stop signs should not be used for speed control,” Gill said, reading from the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, a kind of traffic control bible issued by the Federal Highway Administration.
Although it’s technically up to Gill to recommend decisions for implementing traffic control devices and signs, the truth of how decisions are made is a little more nuanced than that, he said.
For one, Gill said he answers to City Manager Jesús Garza, who works according to the will of council members.
And any decisions that are made should follow the more-than-1,000-page Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, or MUTCD, he said.
Making traffic decisions willy-nilly, he said, could make the city the target of costly lawsuits.
Following the manual is important, he said, because it establishes uniformity in traffic signs and devices across the nation.
“You don’t want to drive up to Florida and all their stop signs are blue,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean Gill and his office don’t want to hear from residents, he said.
He said his office reviews every request sent to them.
After all, the manual contains both requirements and recommendations, so traffic engineers like Gill can make changes in some cases.
Gill pointed to a four-way intersection at Delmar Drive and Lone Tree Road as an example.
After a series of injurious crashes occurred there, residents asked for changes.
Gill’s office listened.
The manual did not allow for a traffic signal, but it did let his office install a flashing light to ring the stop signs and alert approaching drivers.
“They work,” he said.
Gill said he is listening to the frustrations of Loma Vista residents and will bring those concerns to upcoming meetings by a traffic management team.
That team makes traffic recommendations based on the input of police, fire officials, school district leaders, Texas Department of Transportation representatives and others.
“Our goal is to put this team together, so when we do get these calls for traffic issues we can bring it to the team to get a vast amount of knowledge for what is going on in that area,” he said.
For example, he said the team is researching the viability of extending Crain’s school zone with its flashing yellow lights and 20- or 25-mph speed limits down Loma Vista.
Such a change would be welcomed by parents such as Kelly Alexander, a 36-year-old Victoria mom with a son in kindergarten.
She said since the closure of F.W. Gross, William Wood and Guadalupe elementary schools this year, traffic has gotten way worse with the influx of children at Crain.
Enrollment at Crain has increased from 368 students last year to 488 this year, said district spokeswoman Shawna Currie. The school’s capacity is 500 students.
Nevertheless, Currie said traffic has not increased there despite the perceptions of Alexander and some Loma Vista residents.
While Vandale and others on Loma Vista said they aren’t insisting stop signs be installed in their neighborhood, they do want something done.
Waiting for a child to be injured or killed is just not an option, they said, recalling changes to signage and school zones in Bloomington after 11-year-old Kevin Garza was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
That driver was never apprehended.
“It’s a big accident waiting to happen,” Vandale said.
