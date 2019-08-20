A police chase ended with an arrest in the 3300 block of Bottom Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect, Armando Dominguez, a 37-year-old Victoria resident, voluntarily stopped after a chase that lasted several miles through the city, said Sgt. Adam Nieto, of the Victoria Police Department.
Dominguez was arrested on a Calhoun County felony warrant for contempt of court and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, said Officer David Brogger, a spokesman of the Victoria Police Department.
An undercover police officer requested a marked police vehicle to respond to the 2600 block of Lone Tree Road at 1:10 p.m. in reference to a wanted person, he said.
No injuries to Dominguez or police were reported, but the suspect was taken to a hospital for routine clearance, Nieto said.
Dominguez had not yet been booked into the Victoria County Jail as of 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.