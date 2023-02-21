Victoria residents will have an opportunity to learn about the Victoria Police Department and other departments that serve their neighborhoods during a community meeting March 15 hosted by VPD’s Community Engagement Unit.
The come-and-go meeting will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St., as part of the monthly Lunch and Learn series hosted by the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria Fire Department.
Residents will be able to ask questions and provide feedback.
The Victoria Fire Department will provide free health screenings. To register for a health screening, visit www.victoriatx.gov/lunchandlearn.
Lunch and Learn sessions are hosted on the third Wednesday of every month at the Community Center Annex. For more information, contact the Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or policeceu@victoriatx.gov.