Victoria police are anticipating DWI charges for the 19-year-old driver of a car that crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.
Police declined to name that driver because of the pending charges, said Lauren Meaux, spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
About 1:20 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the crash in the 2700 block of Houston Highway.
At the scene they found a gray 2004 Toyota Camry that had left the roadway and damaged a utility pole, downing some of its wires.
The driver as well as passengers Justin Lopez, 18, and Johnny Lopez, 20, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.