Fatal shooting at Monterrey Drive

Victoria police are investigating a fatal shooting at Monterrey Drive that was reported a little after midnight Wednesday.

 Contributed

Victoria police are investigating a death Wednesday resulting after an exchange of gunfire that appears to be self-defense.

At 12:25 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Monterrey Drive for a reported shooting, according to a police news release.

Police have determined that Andrew Guzman, a 31-year-old resident on the block, had shot Kyle Kirby, a 42-year-old Victoria man.

Kirby succumbed to his wounds at the scene of the shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined an altercation had occurred before officers' arrival, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

Police have discussed the shooting with the Victoria County District Attorney's Office, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story. Look for more details to be posted here later and for full coverage in Thursday's Victoria Advocate.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

