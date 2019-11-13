Victoria police are investigating a death Wednesday resulting after an exchange of gunfire that appears to be self-defense.
At 12:25 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Monterrey Drive for a reported shooting, according to a police news release.
Police have determined that Andrew Guzman, a 31-year-old resident on the block, had shot Kyle Kirby, a 42-year-old Victoria man.
Kirby succumbed to his wounds at the scene of the shooting.
A preliminary investigation determined an altercation had occurred before officers' arrival, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.
Police have discussed the shooting with the Victoria County District Attorney's Office, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.
The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story. Look for more details to be posted here later and for full coverage in Thursday's Victoria Advocate.
