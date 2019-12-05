The Victoria Police Department is investigating a situation near Patti Welder Middle School involving a 12-year-old girl.
The girl was approached by an unknown man in a gray car at 8:34 a.m. Thursday, according to a Victoria Police Department press release posted on its Facebook page.
The man followed the girl and urged her to get inside his vehicle, according to the release. No vehicle description was available.
An onlooker saw the incident and sensed the distress in the girl and called 911.
Department detectives are pursuing leads and interviewing witnesses to identify the man, according to the release.
Police are asking residents to contact the department at 361-485-3730 with information about the situation or others similar to it.
