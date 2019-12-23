Victoria police are investigating three robberies that took place Sunday evening.
The three incidents, which occurred between 5 - 5:30 p.m. were in the 5300 block of North Navarro Street, 100 block of Guinevere Street and 1600 block of Mimosa Avenue, said Victoria Police Department Public Information Officer David Brogger in a news release.
Police believe the robberies might have been connected, as they have very similar suspect information, including the vehicle used, Brogger wrote. The suspect was described as man with a slender build who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts. The vehicle is described as either a red or maroon older model General Motors-style pickup truck.
The suspect displayed a weapon during the robberies, Brogger wrote, but no one was injured as a result of any of the incidents.
“We also encourage our citizens to remain very observant of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity,” Brogger wrote.
Anyone with information regarding any of the robberies is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 361-573-3221 or Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
