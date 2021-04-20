A fight at a Victoria home resulted in more than 10 gunshots being fired Tuesday night, police said.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Allendale Street after receiving a report of gunshots, said Sgt. Jason Martin, Victoria Police Department.
No injuries were reported, and no one had checked into the hospital with gunshot wounds thought to be related to the shooting, Martin said Tuesday night.
Police interviewed a woman at the home who said the argument was between her and two women in what she described as a gray Chevrolet Camaro.
The woman had a disagreement that turned into a physical fight with one woman from the car, Martin said. A man then came out of the home and fired shots into the air and at the car, he said.
The man fled the scene after police were called, Martin said. No arrests had been made Tuesday.
Investigators collected more than 10 bullet casings at the scene.
