Victoria police are looking into numerous vehicle burglaries reported in hotel parking lots early Saturday morning.
At 4:05 a.m., police received a call reporting a burglarized vehicle in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, according to a police news release issued Saturday.
Officers discovered numerous other vehicles had been burglarized in other hotel parking lots, mostly in the northern part of the city. The burglaries appear to be part of a pattern and are suspected to have been committed by the same offenders, according to the release.
A preliminary investigation has determined that four men inside a black vehicle similar to a Dodge Journey entered the parking lots between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. and used a tool to break a window on each of the vehicles. The vehicles were then entered, and property was stolen.
Victoria Police Department detectives are investigating all leads, and anyone with information about the burglaries is encouraged to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.