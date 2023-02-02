Police arrested four people, seizing drugs and cash in a multipart investigation in Victoria that involved two traffic stops and a search warrant executed at a home on Monday.
Police seized a number of THC-containing drugs, hallucinogenic mushrooms and thousands of dollars in cash, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday. Four people were arrested on drug and engaging in organized criminal activity charges.
About 7 p.m. Monday, the department's Special Crimes Unit conducted a "proactive" narcotics investigation with the help of the Patrol Division and stopped a 2008 Honda Accord on a traffic violation in the 1200 block of La Valliere Street, according to police.
Police searched the Accord and found THC-containing wax, arresting Dezmond Sweet, 30.
THC is the primary psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.
About 7:40 p.m., Special Crimes Unit members again with the help of the Patrol Division stopped another vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Maxima, on a traffic violation in the 1200 block of Nueces Drive. Police searched the Nissan and found marijuana, hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms as well as THC oil cartridges, edibles, wax and concentrates.
Both of the Nissan's occupants, Jewell Garner, 17, and Dereka Cano, 42, were arrested.
Those first three arrests and a preliminary investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Avondale Street where Jazlynn Campos, 24, was arrested.
At the home, police found more THC cartridges, wax, edibles and psilocybin mushrooms. Police also seized $10,000 in cash.
Sweet, Garner, Cano and Campos were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana between 5-50 pounds, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Garner and Cano also were charged with tampering with physical evidence.
"Members of the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (encourage) citizens of Victoria to continue to contact Crime Stoppers when they know or suspect illegal activity being conducted in their neighborhood," according to the department news release. "The men and women of our department will continue to work diligently to keep our community a safe place to live."