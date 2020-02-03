In a moment, what Yolanda Calzado thought was just a date suddenly became a moment of terror.
"He tried to take advantage of me," said Calzado. "He sat down on the bed and told me to sit next to him. He tried to pull me down."
Calzado, a 59-year-old, developmentally disabled Victoria woman, escaped what was nearly a sexual assault by kneeing the man and ordered him out of her home, she said.
Although she escaped the assault, she said it scared her enough to attend a rape aggression defense class taught by Victoria police officers after seeing a notice on Facebook.
"What if he did something to me? I was scared," she said. "That was one reason I wanted to take this class."
After completing the course's third and final class Tuesday, Calzado said she has learned real techniques to fend off would-be assailants.
She also gained less tangible but equally important benefits such as situational awareness and confidence in her capabilities.
"Nothing like that had ever happened to me before. He seemed like a really nice guy. ... I was trusting him."
About 15 women attended the free three-day class, which is spread over the course of three weeks, said Senior Police Officer John Turner, who works in the department's Crime Prevention Unit.
Although more than 100 women have attended the classes since they began in 2015, Turner said that number could be higher.
"Every woman should take this class," he said.
Two more three-week classes, which are funded by donations, are scheduled for February and March.
Because the safety of students is paramount, Turner declined to give their exact location.
After all, he said, most sexual assaults are perpetrated by people known to their victims.
"I hate to say it, but it's the truth," he said.
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, about 7% of sexual assaults are by strangers.
Turner also declined to reveal the specific techniques taught but added those techniques are taught with hands-on instruction.
"The more these techniques get out in the public view, the more potential assailants can understand them and they are less effective," he said, adding, "These are tools for their toolbox. You may be showing your future attacker what you have learned."
But Turner said he could reveal that the techniques are effective and taught in a way to simulate real attacks.
After the class, Turner and fellow instructor Capt. Eline Moya raised their forearms to reveal large, splotchy red marks on their skin.
"I'm pretty bruised," Turner said, smiling. "We get a little scuffed up. There is impact. These people are not just flailing around, pretending to hit things. It's as real as we can get."
The class does more than teach hands-on techniques, Turner said. It also includes lessons on consent and situational awareness.
While confidence, he said, may not be in the lesson plan, it is sometimes an unintended but welcome outcome.
That's what compelled Mitzi McHenry, a Victoria mom who attended with her 19-year-old daughter, to come.
"I wanted to have the knowledge if something did happen I would be able to defend myself," she said.
