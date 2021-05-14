A pursuit police think was connected to human smuggling or trafficking on U.S. 59 ended with no arrests, Victoria police said Friday.
Police attempted a traffic stop on an SUV that was traveling south on the highway heading toward Goliad about 5:55 p.m., said Alex Trejo, senior police officer with the Victoria Police Department.
The driver of the SUV did not stop, leading officers on a short chase at a speed below the highway’s speed limit before going off the road and into some brush, Trejo said.
The officers did not follow the driver off the road and continued on foot in the same direction before discovering the SUV had been abandoned about a mile from the road, Trejo said. The driver or any occupants of the vehicle were not seen by police.
Trejo said the SUV’s interior showed signs it had been used for human smuggling or trafficking. The signs included shifted seats, license plates not corresponding to the vehicle and blacked-out windows.
The SUV was also reported stolen out of Houston, Trejo said, citing a search of the vehicle’s identification number.
Trejo said there is no immediate danger to residents in the area and advised people keep their homes and vehicles locked.
Victoria police could not be reached for comment Saturday, and it is unclear whether any arrests were made Saturday.
