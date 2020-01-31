Victoria police have reopened an investigation into a 2018 accusation by a Nazareth Academy student of abuse by a priest after receiving new information, police and diocese officials said Friday.
Police have declined to reveal details about the case, including the priest's name, the nature of the abuse and new information, because the investigation is ongoing, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
“This is an active investigation so the department cannot release information,” Brogger said. “The accusation was originally reported in 2018, and more information prompted the police department to reopen the case."
The priest is assigned to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and was contracted at the time of the alleged abuse as the chaplain at the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament convent, said Janet Jones, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Victoria, in a news release.
He has never worked for the Diocese of Victoria but did have permission to minister here, she said in the news release.
Nazareth Academy, an independent Catholic school, is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. It is approved to operate within the Diocese of Victoria.
The Catholic Church requires any allegations of abuse to be reported, according to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston website.
Failure to report abuse is also a crime under Texas law.
"The professional shall make a report not later than the 48th hour after the hour the professional first suspects that the child has been or may be abused or neglected or is a victim of an offense ... A professional may not delegate to or rely on another person to make the report," the law reads.
In January 2019, Brendan Cahill, the bishop of the Diocese of Victoria, named the Revs. David L. Collela, Alfred Prado, Guido Miguel Quiroz Reyes as being “credibly accused” of sexually abusing a minor during their assignments in the 1980s. These priests were named in a report released by Texas diocese concerning allegations of sexual abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.