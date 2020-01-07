Victoria police again are seeking a state grant that pays officers overtime for patrolling the city's most troublesome traffic areas.
"It allows us to have extra enforcement in a couple key zones in our city that we have identified to be ... high-crash areas," said Senior Police Officer Branden Allen in a video uploaded to the department's Facebook page.
"We are going to have extra enforcement out working these areas to reduce our overall crime and bring down our overall crash rates here in Victoria," he said.
Allen, who is part of the department's traffic safety unit, said he will submit in January another application for a Texas Department of Transportation's grant for 2020 and 2021.
The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, grant provides funds for overtime to officers' who patrol specific areas identified as having high numbers of crashes.
"STEP grants are for traffic enforcement. Officers are enforcing all aspects of traffic – anything that a vehicle can be pulled over for," said Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring, spokeswoman for TxDOT.
In the Victoria police department's grant application to the state transportation department, Allen identified several high-crash areas.
Those areas include major roadways such Main, Laurent, Navarro, Rio Grande and Ben Jordan streets as well as Sam Houston Drive and Zac Lentz Parkway.
High-crash intersections near the Victoria Mall and Victoria West High School are also in the areas identified.
Since 2018, the department has obtained through grants tens of thousands of dollars for officers' overtime.
Most recently, Victoria police obtained $22,986.96 from the state transportation department for overtime paid out from September to October 2020.
Victoria officials approved another $5,774.31 to match that amount as required by the grant.
Those funds are offered to Victoria police officers who request overtime, Allen said.
"There's really no downside to it," he said.
TxDOT officials approved another $11,983.47 in grant money for the Port Lavaca Police Department for 2019 and 2020.
No other Crossroads law enforcement organizations have applied, said the TxDOT spokeswoman.
Although the Port Lavaca police have rescinded their application for their 2020 to 2021 grant, it was for a lack of officers, said Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
