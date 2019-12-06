The holiday shopping season is underway, and Officer John Turner with the Victoria Police Department’s crime prevention unit is urging the public to be mindful of their surroundings and practice common sense to keep their possessions safe, according to a news release from the city.
Turner is advising Victoria residents to think about crime prevention every day of the year, but especially during the holiday season.
“Crime doesn’t necessarily go up during the holidays, but the opportunity for crime certainly does go up,” Turner said in the release. “Don’t make this ‘the most wonderful time of year’ for the criminals. Lock up your stuff."
Turner shared the following tips to keep residents and their valuables safe.
Tips for shoppers:
- Lock your car and take your valuables with you no matter where you park. When shopping, hide your purchases in your trunk or make them less obvious to passersby if you don’t have a trunk.
- Park in well-lit areas as close to the store as possible.
- If you are doing a lot of shopping that requires several trips to your car, move your car each time in case someone is watching.
- When you are walking from your car, stay off of your cellphone and be aware of your surroundings. Walk with your head up and with confidence. When you pass someone, nod to acknowledge their presence, which doubles as an assurance they know you have seen them.
- Don’t carry a large amount of cash. If you’ve been to the bank or an ATM to withdraw cash, conceal the money in your pocket or purse before leaving. Never leave the cash in the vehicle.
- Avoid carrying purses on shopping excursions. Instead, carry a small wallet with the essentials you will need to make your purchases. If you do carry a purse, never leave it in a shopping cart. It only takes a thief seconds to grab the purse and make a getaway.
- To prevent identity theft or credit card abuse, don’t carry your Social Security card. Keep it at home in a safe place.
If you plan to travel during the holidays:
- Stop your mail and newspaper deliveries or ask a neighbor to collect them for you.
- If you have a house alarm, remember to set it.
- Install exterior motion sensors or dusk-to-dawn lights.
- Set your interior lights on a timer.
- Don’t put your Christmas tree in the front window. This is an invitation to burglars to break a window, grab your gifts and flee in a hurry.
- Create an inventory of your valuables such as electronics and jewelry. Simply photograph each item and its serial number. Keep a copy of the photos in a safe place. After Christmas make sure you add any newly acquired valuables to your list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.