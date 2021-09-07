Victoria police are inviting neighborhoods and apartment complexes to National Night Out, an evening of block parties hosted throughout the nation to improve police-community relations.
“These parties are a great way for residents to meet their neighbors and the officers who serve them,” said Community Engagement Officer John Turner in a Tuesday news release. “If you’ve hosted a party before, we’d love to have you back, and if this is your first year to participate, we can help you to host a successful event.”
The event will be Oct. 5. Residents who would like to host a block party and receive a visit from first responders should contact the Victoria Police Department’s community engagement unit at 361-485-3808 or PoliceCEU@victoriatx.gov.
The Victoria Police Department will also host a National Night Out Kick-Off Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at DeLeon Plaza.
“The kickoff party is a free family-friendly event featuring entertainment from area youth, children’s activities and information from local community groups,” according to the news release.
For more information about police department programs, visit victoriatx.gov/police or follow Victoria Police Department on Facebook.
