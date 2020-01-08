Victoria police arrested two Victoria residents Tuesday on drug-related charges in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive.
Officers knocked on the door of Gilbert Benivamonde, 31, and observed illegal drugs that were easily visible. Benivamonde was on parole at the time and is a member of a gang, according to Victoria police news release.
Police executed a search warrant, resulting in Benivamonde’s arrest on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and violation of parole.
Margie Estrada, 36, was also at the location when officers arrived. She was arrested on charges including the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
