Black Lives Matter protest on Navarro
Julian Guevara holds a sign during a protest on Navarro Street near Sam Houston Drive. The protest Friday was in response to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

About 20 people gathered Friday evening in Victoria to protest the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Kenedi Long, 19, was part of the group holding signs in the 5100 block of North Navarro Street.

"We're just trying to make peace," Long said. "All that matters is getting people to understand both sides of the story."

Camrin Schneider, 19, held a sign reading "HONK FOR JUSTICE" and received consistent horn blares in return.

Schneider said few Victoria residents are impacted by the death of George Floyd, and that this is a problem.

"That is the issue here, and that's what we're trying to show," Schneider said. "It needs to be shown, it needs to be seen, it needs to be heard."

Chris Cobler is the editor and publisher of the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at ccobler@vicad.com or 361-574-1271.

