The Victoria Salvation Army’s store was broken into and several tools were reported stolen Sunday.
Victoria police responded to the location on 4303 N. Navarro St. when a burglary was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to police records.
Capt. Kenny Jones, the commanding officer of the Victoria branch, said Tuesday he was called right after church with the news of the break in.
“This has been a tough year with furloughs and keeping our staff here” said Jones, recounting having to close earlier this year because of COVID-19. “(The burglary) just adds to everything else, but we’ll keep going.”
Jones began remodeling the location three weeks ago, but he believes this made him a target for the burglars.
“I think that by putting up paper on the storefront so people could’t see in, I made us a target,” Jones said. “I went out and got cameras for the shop, though. So this shouldn’t be an issue again.”
A DeWalt Miter saw, a Skil reciprocating saw, a jigsaw, a hand grinder, a toolbox, a 24x24 inch safe and $250 in cash were reported stolen, according to police records.
Jones was using these tools during the remodel, but has already purchased new tools to stay on track for his location’s reopening slated for Jan. 1.
“Nothing like this is going to shake my faith or my team,” Jones said. “You can’t allow this kind of thing to deter the mission to do God’s work.”
For more information on the Salvation Army and how you can contribute, got to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
