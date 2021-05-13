Victoria County officials will hold a town hall meeting on immigration on Thursday.
Leaders will discuss “the crisis at the border,” issues and the impact of illegal immigration on the county and tips on how to keep homes and family secure, according to a flyer announcing the meeting on the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North in Victoria.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and Sheriff Justin Marr will be in attendance.
Attendance at the meeting will be free. Reservations are not required.
For more information, call the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651.
