The Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Devin James Potcinske, 23, at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the the 700 block of Baass Lane.
On Wednesday, sheriff's deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Potcinske but he fled the home. Four other people at the home were arrested.
Deputies also seized a “sizeable quantity” of drugs,” said Chief Deputy Will Franklin on Wednesday.
The raid was conducted about 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Baass Lane in an unincorporated part of Victoria County. Also participating were the sheriff’s office SWAT team, Victoria Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.
The warrant charged Potcinske with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct and criminal mischief, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release.
When authorities arrived Wednesday, Potcinske ran from the home and escaped. A search was conducted around the nearby neighborhood of Crestview Estates for several hours, according to the news release
Potcinske was taken into custody without incident Friday.
