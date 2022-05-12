Police identified on Thursday a driver they say struck a scooter in a hit-and-run crash the day before.
Samuel Aguilar, 17, of Victoria, was arrested Wednesday after hitting a scooter operated by Isabel Ruiz, 40, also of Victoria, with his vehicle, according to a Victoria Police Department news release. The crash also occurred Wednesday.
Ruiz remained in stable condition at Citizen's Medical Center.
About 4:35 p.m., Aguilar jumped the median in the 800 block of East Rio Grande Street and struck Ruiz as she was waiting to make a left turn onto Goldman Street.
Aguilar did not stop after hitting Ruiz, according to the news release.
A witness followed the offender vehicle and gave police its location.
Police arrested Aguilar at a home in the 1600 block of East Guadalupe Street.
Aguilar was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing injury; and tampering with evidence. He was released as of Thursday afternoon.
